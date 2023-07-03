Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.