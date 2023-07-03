Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $183.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $186.68. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

