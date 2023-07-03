Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

