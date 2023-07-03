Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $62.12 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.