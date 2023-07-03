Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $285.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

