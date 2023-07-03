Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

