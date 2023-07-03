Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

