Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,303 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.39 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

