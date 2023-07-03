Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 190,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 173,589 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $92.49 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.