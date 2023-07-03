Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

