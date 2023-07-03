Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $115.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

