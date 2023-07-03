OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 813 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

