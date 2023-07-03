OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.7 %

KDP opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.