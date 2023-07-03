Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $111.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

