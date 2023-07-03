OLD National Bancorp IN Has $966,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.86 and a 200-day moving average of $460.89. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.72, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

