OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $54.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

