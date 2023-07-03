OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.