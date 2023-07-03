OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 302 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

