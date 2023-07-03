Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.