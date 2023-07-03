Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.