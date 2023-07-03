Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

