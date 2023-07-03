Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

