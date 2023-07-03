Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.