Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $132.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,873 shares of company stock worth $5,223,258. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

