Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

