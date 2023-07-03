Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

