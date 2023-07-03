Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $238.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

