Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 43.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $14.41 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.