Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Declines By 47.4%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAFFree Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Barco Trading Down 23.4 %

BCNAF opened at $23.00 on Monday. Barco has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $30.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

