Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Decreases By 47.6%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.