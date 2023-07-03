Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,179,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 3,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,448.3 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

