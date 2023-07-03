Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 64.0% in June

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

