Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Decreases By 28.6%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

