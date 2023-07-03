Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Increases By 50.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BESIY opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 100.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

