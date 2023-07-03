Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $22.72 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

About Bangkok Bank Public

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

(Free Report)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.