Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $22.72 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.
Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend
About Bangkok Bank Public
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bangkok Bank Public
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.