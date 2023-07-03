Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

AWKNF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.