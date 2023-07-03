Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
AWKNF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
