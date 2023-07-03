Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Down 15.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Aura Systems
