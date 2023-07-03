Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSI opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

