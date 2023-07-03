Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Decreases By 45.8%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $21.66 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

