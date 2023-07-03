Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $6.65 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
