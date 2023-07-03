Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.5 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $6.65 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

