BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.5 %

BDORY stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.99%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

