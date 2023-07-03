CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $170,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BABA opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

