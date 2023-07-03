CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $177,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $284.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

