CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.