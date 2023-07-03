CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 334 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 457.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $411.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.37 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

