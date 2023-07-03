Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,242,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

