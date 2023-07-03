CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $211,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

