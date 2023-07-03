CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $205,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

