Head to Head Contrast: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,770.37%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $67.91, suggesting a potential upside of 112.68%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% Beam Therapeutics -412.45% -42.04% -23.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.48 million 0.37 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.10 Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 39.95 -$289.09 million ($4.45) -7.18

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

