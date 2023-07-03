Analyzing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elevation Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 253.62%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.21 Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 44.42 -$154.54 million ($1.46) -1.09

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -73.60% -45.13%

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

