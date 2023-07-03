Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.